Avatar's Johannes Eckerström reveals which WWE Superstar he'd lend his 'gimmick' to (Exclusive)

I recently had the chance to catch up with Avatar's larger than life frontman Johannes Eckerström to discuss all things wrestling - including whether he believes Bray Wyatt's Fiend mask was influenced by himself.

Well, I took the opportunity to ask Johannes - if WWE came calling and Vince McMahon said, "Johannes, I love your character in Avatar. I want to use it, but you get to choose who takes it," who he would choose - and the answer was surprising, to say the least!

Oh, that's a good question. Now, looking back, the only example in history of this happening is the KISS Demon so maybe I would run in the opposite direction if that came up.

With that being said, let's have fun with it. Hmm...

Now I'm trying to think of who is out there and who would do it. It would be terrible on Jeff Hardy. He would turn me into Willow!

The weirdest thing is... This goes in a circle again about learning from wrestling. The most successful gimmicks in professional wrestling has always been those that find a way to add themselves up to 11 - they are themselves magnified and cranked up to 11. I guess with the exception of the Undertaker.

I am the way I am. I don't feel I play a character, which is why it works. So the first thing going through my mind for the metal dudes would be Aleister Black, would that work? It's a very different energy that he has, so maybe not. And then on a more superficial level, it would be fun to see the Irish lad, Finn Balor.

An Avatar-style Demon would be awesome!

Superficially, it would be cool if there would be a way to integrate and just exaggerate my little fill-in, color-by-the-numbers eyes thing and just turn that into one of his demonic things.

You know who suddenly came into my mind for whatever reason? For me, this would be very different. Ember Moon!

I don't know why. It just occurred to me now. She has that something occult, witchcrafty. She's a bit supernatural in what she does, but she also does it with a smile. There is a smile that manages to be both positive, there is a joy there and it's sinister. Yeah, Ember Moon, I guess!

You can catch our full interview with Johannes Eckerström here.You can also check out Avatar here, or follow Johannes on Twitter here.