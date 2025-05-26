'Baby Randy Orton' to end WWE legend; The Viper's Legacy revisited? 5 directions for Myles Borne after devastating Oba Femi loss at NXT Battleground

Myles Borne is one of the hottest rising stars on the NXT roster today. Even though he is partially deaf, Myles is a very talented performer.

Many fans compare him to Randy Orton because of how similar they look. Borne lost to Oba Femi on tonight's NXT Battleground for the NXT Championship.

This article looks at five directions for the Baby Viper after his loss to Oba Femi:

#5. Myles Borne goes international at Worlds Collide

Myles has already proved his worth in NXT with his recent performances. He can take a step further and represent WWE's developmental brand on the international stage.

Myles could square off against AAA's Laredo Kid at the upcoming Worlds Collide event in June. It would be a great way for WWE to introduce Myles to the international audience by having him compete at the event.

#4. Goes after the Tag Titles with Charlie Dempsey

NXT's Tag Team division is one of the finest in the whole world. Ever since Fraxiom lost the Tag titles at Stand and Deliver, there has been an opening for a new dominant team.

Myles and his No Quarter Catch Crew stablemate, Charlie Dempsey, could fill that void and go after the NXT Tag Team Titles. The two could even dethrone Hank and Tank and become the new Champions.

#3. Goes after the X Division title in TNA

After Trick Williams won the TNA World Title at Battleground, it's clear that there will be an increase in cross-promotional matches between TNA and WWE talent.

Myles Borne could follow in Trick's footsteps and challenge for the TNA X-Division Title. He could start feuding with the current Champion, Moose, and even win the title off of him.

#2. Start teaming with Randy Orton

After seeing his awesome performance at Battleground, the Viper could take Myles Borne under his wing. Randy could go to NXT to mentor Myles or even go to NXT to tag with him.

The duo could have a nice short run as a tag team where Myles gets mentored by Randy Orton. This could help elevate Myles as a singles star and even kickstart his career on the main roster.

#1. Beat John Cena

Before his time as an active performer runs out, John Cena might want to have a match in NXT. A great choice for his opponent could be the Baby Viper Myles Borne. Cena could wrestle Myles to further insult Randy Orton by beating his prodigy.

Myles could actually shock the world by beating Cena clean. He could take revenge for his potential mentor, Randy, by pinning Cena in the middle of the ring. Cena has always been known to put over talent, so he won't surely shy away from putting over Borne.

