Babyface star to help Gunther retain his title on WWE RAW next week? Analyzing the possibility

Gunther is looking to extend his already historic title reign on WWE RAW, and he may have some unforeseen help. The Ring General will put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Chad Gable. It seems the match outcome could favor the Austrian.

Gunther might be able to retain his title on WWE RAW next week due to possible interference from Maxxine Dupri. The Alpha Academy star might inadvertently cost Chad Gable his first singles title win due to a potential distraction.

Another reason why Imperium’s main man could come out as the winner lies in the fact the match is taking place on a regular episode of RAW. The Ring General is enjoying a historic run with the Intercontinental Championship, and WWE may not want to end his title reign on free TV.

The real-life Walter Hahn last defended his title against Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam 2023. The Ring General used a powerbomb to put away the Scottish Warrior. Speaking of McIntyre, he could be on the verge of turning heel.

The former WWE Champion was seen in action on RAW tonight. McIntyre teamed up with Matt Riddle against the Viking Raiders. The duo defeated Erick and Ivar in a thrilling contest on the show that also had Imperium in action.

Gunther defeated Otis on WWE RAW this week

Gunther cut a heel promo on WWE RAW tonight. The Ring General was interrupted by Chad Gable and the rest of the Alpha Academy. Master Gable challenged Giovanni Vinci to a singles match, and the Imperium star accepted it.

Gable picked up the win following a roll-up German Suplex. The next match was between Gunther and Otis. The two put on a solid match for the WWE Universe. Ultimately, the Austrian brute defeated the Human Tree Trunk with a massive powerbomb.

However, the Ring General’s celebration was short-lived as he was taken out with a German Suplex by Chad Gable out of nowhere. It remains to be seen which of the two superstars will win next Monday on RAW.

