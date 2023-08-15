Former WWE Champion to turn heel after 3 years? Predicting when it may happen

A heel turn seems inevitable for a former WWE Champion. The star is one of the top stars on Monday Night RAW and has been playing a babyface character for three years now. For those wondering, the referenced star is Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior might turn heel after WWE Superstar Spectacle. The event comes to Hyderabad, India, on September 8. The much-anticipated show is set to emanate from GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Gachibowli.

Drew McIntyre has been slowly teasing a heel turn for weeks. The 38-year-old star referenced a major gimmick from the past during his promo battle with Gunther in the buildup to SummerSlam 2023. He told The Ring General he's The Scottish Psychopath.

Scottish Psychopath was McIntyre's heel gimmick on the main roster a few years back. Former CEO Vince McMahon changed it to The Scottish Warrior after he turned face in 2019. The face turn led to his Royal Rumble 2020 win and the subsequent first world title reign at WrestleMania 36.

Fans have been calling for Drew McIntyre's heel turn ever since he lost the WrestleMania 39 Triple Threat bout to Gunther. McIntyre also failed to defeat the Austrian for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam.

Why could WWE delay Drew McIntyre's potential heel turn?

Drew McIntyre's interaction with Matt Riddle on WWE RAW tonight was apparently a huge teaser for worse things to come. The Scottish Warrior reluctantly accepted The Original Bro's pitch to team up against The Viking Raiders.

McIntyre wasn't in his regular energetic self and looked like he was holding back months of pent-up frustration. He also did not speak much during his and Riddle's conversation with The New Day. With that said, Triple H might delay his heel turn for the next couple of weeks as they prepare for Superstar Spectacle.

McIntyre is pretty much the face of WWE in India, and the company may not want to pull the trigger on his heel turn because of his popularity with Indian fans. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the former multi-time champion.

