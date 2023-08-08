Former WWE Champion to turn heel for the first time in over 3 years & feud with Brock Lesnar? Exploring the possibility

Brock Lesnar put over Cody Rhodes in an allegedly unscripted moment at WWE SummerSlam 2023. The Beast isn’t expected to return to weekly television till the build-up to Fastlane. Lesnar’s next feud could be against someone he has shared the ring before.

The star in question is none other than Drew McIntyre. The former WWE Champion seemingly teased a heel turn after his loss to Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

It is possible McIntyre could turn heel for the first time in over three years to reignite his feud against a face Brock Lesnar. The two have only had one singles match in the past, and that happened for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36.

If WWE decides to do McIntyre vs. Lesnar for the second time, the company should consider switching up their gimmicks. As a heel, the Scottish Warrior was one ruthless individual, and he could be a solid opponent for a face Lesnar.

The two never really got to explore their feud past WrestleMania. The Beast Incarnate dropped the title to the Scottish Warrior at the big event. Lesnar believed that match to be his last until Vince McMahon brought him back at SummerSlam 2021.

The rest was history.

Brock Lesnar was not on WWE RAW this week

Brock Lesnar didn’t show up on the latest episode of RAW despite the show taking place live from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Word on the internet is that Lesnar is again on a hiatus and won’t likely show up, at least until the build-up to Fastlane.

The former multi-time world champion is reportedly advertised for the October 7th Premium Live Event though there’s no official confirmation if he’ll work the show exactly two months from tonight.

It is worth mentioning that Lesnar has only worked one Fastlane pay-per-view event. The top star main evented Fastlane 2016 against Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose in a triple threat match to determine the number one contender to the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 32.

Reigns won the match and main evented the biggest show of the year against then-world champion Triple H.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here