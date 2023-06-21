WWE Fastlane 2023: What is Roman Reigns' record at the pay-per-view?

WWE Fastlane 2023 will emanate from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on October 7, 2023. The event is expected to host superstars from both RAW and SmackDown. Roman Reigns could appear at the event as well. With that in mind, let’s look at the Tribal Chief’s record at Fastlane.

Roman Reigns has competed in five of the six Fastlane events held in the past, and he’s won all five of them. The Tribal Chief was part of the inaugural Fastlane show that saw him defeat Danial Bryan to earn a title shot against then-WWE World Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 31.

The 2016 WWE Fastlane featured Roman Reigns vs. Dean Ambrose vs. Brock Lesnar in a triple threat match to determine the number one contender to then-WWE World Heavyweight Champion Triple H at WrestleMania 32. The Big Dog won the match.

The top star got his third consecutive win at Fastlane 2017 though he wasn’t a part of the main event. Reigns was involved in a heated feud with Braun Strowman that year and picked up the win.

The 2019 iteration of the event was extremely emotional for Roman as this was the last time he teamed up with fellow Shield members Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose at a pay-per-view event. The trio beat the team of Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and Baron Corbin.

The 38-year-old star also main-evented the final WWE Fastlane event before it got discontinued two years ago. At Fastlane 2021, Roman Reigns retained his WWE Universal Championship against Danial Bryan in a match with Edge as the special guest enforcer.

Now, the pay-per-views are known as Premium Live Events. However, only the name has changed, and the logistics of the shows remain unchanged.

Will Roman Reigns appear at WWE Fastlane 2023?

The Tribal Chief’s next premium live event appearance will transpire at the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event. Reigns will team up with Solo Sikoa against The Usos at the July 1st premium live event in London.

It is worth noting that Roman’s schedule is packed until SummerSlam 2023. He is expected to go on a hiatus after the August 5th event. It is possible that Roman Reigns could return weeks ahead of WWE Fastlane 2023 to kick off a storyline.

It remains to be seen how Triple H will book the card for Fastlane 2023.

