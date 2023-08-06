4 possible directions for Drew McIntyre after SummerSlam 2023 - Potential Heel Turn, Hiatus

SummerSlam 2023 ended in massive disappointment for Drew McIntyre, after he failed to beat Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. This loss is indeed going to be a setback for McIntyre. Despite putting up a good match, the Scotsman fell short on the day it mattered the most.

In many instances during the match, it felt as if McIntyre was close to winning the contest. However, Gunther did well to deal with adversity and registered an important win to keep his Intercontinental Title. While the Austrian will continue his reign, there is doubt over McIntyre's future.

In this article, we will look at four possible directions Drew McIntyre could go in after his loss at SummerSlam 2023:

#4. Drew McIntyre asks for a rematch against Gunther

Despite losing at SummerSlam 2023, McIntyre put in an impressive performance against Gunther. It is not every day that someone can take The Ring General into deep waters. Based on that, there is a chance the Scotsman could continue his feud with Gunther.

Eventually, the duo can face each other in a match at Payback. This scenario would work well for McIntyre as he would get enough time to prepare for Gunther. And taking into account he has already faced the Austrian, McIntyre will have a huge advantage this time.

#3. Feud against Brock Lesnar

After Brock Lesnar lost to Cody Rhodes, he did the unthinkable by initiating a handshake with The American Nightmare. Lesnar also raised Rhodes' hand declaring him the winner. In doing so, Lesnar teased a face turn which will be clear in the following weeks.

However, if Lesnar has not turned face, there is a potential chance McIntyre could feud with The Beast Incarnate. Lesnar and McIntyre share a lot of history. Hence, if the Scottish wrestler is done with Gunther, it would be great to see him compete against Brock Lesnar.

#2. Involve himself in the World Heavyweight Championship scenario

Finn Balor has not been experiencing the best of times in WWE. At SummerSlam 2023, Balor lost his World Heavyweight Championship opportunity against Seth Rollins. This is a second consecutive PLE loss against The Visionary for Balor. Hence, it seems like the Irish wrestler will be out of the title scenario for quite some time.

This could be a perfect opportunity for Drew McIntyre to turn heel and pursue a title shot against Rollins. Considering McIntyre and Rollins are both huge names, a feud between them would work well for WWE. This potential rivalry can be built into something massive.

#1. Hiatus from WWE

After spending some time away from WWE, Drew McIntyre returned back to the Stamford-based promotion at Money in the Bank. Since then, he has been involved in a feud with Gunther. While taking a hiatus might not make sense to many, it is very likely considering the scenario McIntyre is involved in.

The Scottish Wrestler is currently shooting for a movie named, 'The Killer's Game' with Dave Batista. Hence, there is a possibility that the shooting of this film could keep McIntyre away from WWE. If this happens, the Stamford-based promotion can plan a mega return for Drew McIntyre when he makes his return.

