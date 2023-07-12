Drew McIntyre could become "major star" in Hollywood after landing a big role alongside WWE legend in new movie, says veteran (Exclusive)

Bill Apter believes Drew McIntyre could become the next WWE Superstar to make it big in Hollywood, following in the footsteps of The Rock, John Cena, and Batista.

The Scottish Warrior showed up at Money in the Bank 2023 for the first since WrestleMania 39. He confronted IC Champion Gunther at the event and has teamed up with Matt Riddle to feud with Imperium on RAW since then. While he's thriving in WWE, McIntyre is also seemingly flourishing outside wrestling.

It was recently revealed that he had landed a role in the new action flick, "The Killer's Game," alongside Batista and Ice Cube. On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter stated that Drew McIntyre possessed movie star looks and could be the next big thing in Hollywood.

"He [Drew McIntyre] has that great look about him that makes him another major star in the genre of Hollywood," said Bill Apter. [7:08 - 7:19]

Corey Graves says Drew McIntyre is a "threat" on RAW

On the latest episode of his After The Bell podcast, WWE RAW broadcaster Corey Graves mentioned that McIntyre was a "bonafide top guy" in the company.

He believes the global juggernaut could thrust McIntyre into the main event picture any time, as he can go against anyone on the roster.

"We have another bonafide top guy. You can plug Drew into a main event, any night of the year, and people are going to buy in. He's that legitimate threat to everyone he encounters, everyone he steps in the ring with," said Corey Graves.

The former WWE Champion wrestled his first match since his return on this week's episode of RAW, where he teamed up with Matt Riddle to defeat Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

