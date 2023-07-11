"He is that legitimate threat" - Corey Graves highlights the importance of 38-year-old's return to WWE

Corey Graves believes a returning 38-year-old WWE Superstar is a "top guy" and is a threat to anyone on the roster.

Gunther successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Matt Riddle at WWE Money in the Bank 2023. After the match, The Ring General went to beat down The Original Bro some more, but Drew McIntyre made the save.

Drew got in Gunther's face, and the Intercontinental Champion shoved him away. McIntyre responded with a Claymore to the face. Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre will be teaming up to battle Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium tonight in a tag team match.

Speaking on the After the Bell podcast, Corey Graves said that McIntyre is a top guy, and is a huge threat on WWE RAW moving forward.

"We have another bonafide top guy. You can plug Drew into a main event, any night of the year, and people are going to buy in. He's that legitimate threat to everyone he encounters, everyone he steps in the ring with," he said. [00:07 - 00:21]

Corey Graves claims WWE fans believe in Drew McIntyre

RAW announcer Corey Graves believes that WWE fans are behind Drew McIntyre and believe in him.

The Scottish Warrior returned at Money in the Bank 2023 to a tremendous reaction at the O2 Arena in London. He had not been seen since WrestleMania 39, in which Gunther defeated him and Sheamus in a Triple Threat match to retain the Intercontinental Championship.

Speaking on After the Bell, Corey Graves added that wrestling fans believe in Drew McIntyre, and this could be the most dangerous version of him so far.

"And I think the WWE fans believe in Drew (McIntyre) at such a level that it's that tangible excitement. This top tier of superstars just added a major plus one. We may be dealing with the most dangerous Scottish Warrior we've seen yet. Evidenced by the fact that he stepped up to Gunther. And Drew came back jacked out of his mind, I think somehow he's in better shape than he was at WrestleMania," he added. [00:21 - 00:44]

Gunther is on the verge of breaking The Honky Tonk Man's record as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time. It will be fascinating to see if McIntyre can take the title from The Ring General before he can make history.

