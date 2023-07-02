Drew McIntyre addresses his return at Money In the Bank

Drew McIntyre made his presence felt at the Money In the Bank PLE earlier today. The Scottish Psychopath made his return to the WWE after a three-month hiatus.

The former WWE Champion made sure that his return didn't go unnoticed when he decided to confront the current Intercontinental Champion right after his win. Gunther's celebrations after he successfully defended his Championship were cut short when Drew McIntyre returned and hit him with the Claymore Kick.

WWE fans last saw Drew McIntyre in action at WrestleMania 39. At the Show of Shows, McIntyre was unable to capture the Intercontinental Championship in a Triple Threat Match that involved the Ring General and Sheamus. Now, it looks like McIntyre is more determined than ever to win Championship gold.

After he hit Gunther with the Claymore Kick, the Scottish Warrior climbed to the top rope and posed for the fans saying that he was back. Now, he has taken to his Twitter account, sending a message to the fans following his return to WWE TV.

"I've been counting down the days #MITB."

Drew McIntyre has been in pursuit of winning a title since he was robbed of his second WWE Title reign when The Miz cashed in his MITB briefcase at Elimination Chamber a couple of years ago. He has been unable to win a singles Championship in front of a live crowd during his second run in WWE, and he will be looking to right that wrong sooner than later.

Recommended Video Last minute Money In The Bank 2023 predictions

Poll : 0 votes