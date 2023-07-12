Former World Champion’s upcoming WWE absence due to new role in movie opposite Batista

A former WWE Champion is scheduled to miss next week's episode of RAW due to filming a movie alongside Batista.

Last night on the red brand, Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle defeated Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium in a tag team match. Following their victory, Riddle and McIntyre were interviewed backstage by Byron Saxton. Riddle announced that he will face Gunther in a singles match next week.

McIntyre suggested holding off on the match because he will not be at next week's RAW to provide The Orginal Bro backup. Riddle noted that he had already spoken to WWE official Adam Pearce and Imperium will be barred from ringside during his match against The Ring General next Monday on RAW.

According to PW Insider, 2-time former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be missing next week's show because he has been cast in the upcoming action film The Killer's Game. The motion picture stars Ice Cube and former WWE Superstar Batista, now known as Dave Bautista in Hollywood.

Drew McIntyre calls WWE star Matt Riddle a "madman" for his wrestling style

Drew McIntyre returned to the company at Money in the Bank 2023 in London and confronted the Intercontinental Champion.

After the match, Gunther defeated Matt Riddle to retain the title at the premium live event, and Imperium attacked the challenger. Drew McIntyre made the save, and the crowd went wild as he had not been since WrestleMania 39. McIntyre and Riddle have since developed a bond as of late on the red brand over their dislike of the Imperium faction.

Speaking on a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, McIntyre claimed that Matt Riddle was a "madman" for wrestling barefoot:

"I don't know how he doesn't break his toes and break his ankle every week. I've got to tape my ankles up, then put them in my wrestling boots to ensure they are okay. He is an absolute madman," said McIntyre. [From 53:27 - 53:36]

Gunther is getting close to breaking The Honky Tonk Man's record as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time. Only time will tell if Drew McIntyre will be able to put an end to The Ring General's incredible title reign in the weeks ahead.

Do you think Gunther should become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

