Drew McIntyre calls 37-year-old WWE RAW star a "madman" for his wrestling style 

Drew McIntyre has gone on to call a 37-year-old WWE RAW star a "madman" for the way he wrestles.

Money in the Bank 2023 emanated this past Saturday night from the 02 Arena in London. Gunther defended the Intercontinental Championship against Matt Riddle at the premium live event and emerged victorious. The Ring General and Imperium had been attacking The Original Bro in the weeks leading up to their match, and Riddle entered the bout with an injured ankle. Gunther targeted it and tapped out Riddle after getting him in the Ankle Lock.

After the match, Imperium went for an attack, but Drew McIntyre made the save. McIntyre leveled Giovanni Vinci with a Claymore and had a stare-down with the Intercontinental Champion after the match. McIntyre and Riddle will be teaming up to battle Imperium next week on the red brand.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, The Scottish Warrior called Matt Riddle a "madman" for wrestling barefoot, stating that he could never pull it off.

"I don't know how he doesn't break his toes and break his ankle every week. I've got to tape my ankles up, then put them in my wrestling boots to ensure they are okay. He is an absolute madman," said McIntyre. [From 53:27 - 53:36]

Drew McIntyre pokes fun at all the factions in WWE

Drew McIntyre returned to the company at WWE Money in the Bank 2023 and got an incredible reaction from the UK crowd in London.

It was his first appearance since WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. Gunther successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship against McIntyre and Sheamus in a Triple Threat match at WWE's biggest show of the year.

During the same interview on WWE's The Bump, McIntyre said that he had been keeping up with the company's television program while he was away and wondered where all of these factions came from.

"I'm just kind of curious in general, I've been watching the product obviously since I've been gone. When did all the gang warfare start? All these factions across RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, it seems like nobody can get the job done on their own anymore," he said. [From 53:52 - 54:05]

Drew McIntyre was rumored to have had a contract dispute during his hiatus, but Triple H recently claimed at the post-Money in the Bank press conference that he wants to keep the former champion in WWE until he retires.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for McIntyre and if he will be able to dethrone Gunther as he reportedly approaches The Honky Tonk Man's record for longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion.

