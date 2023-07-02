Gunther taps out 37-year-old WWE Superstar at Money in the Bank to retain Intercontinental Championship

Gunther's dominant reign as Intercontinental Champion will continue after WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

The Ring General put the title on the line against Matt Riddle today at the premium live event in London. Matt came into the match at a disadvantage, as Gunther has targeted The Orginal Bro's ankle during recent attacks on RAW. Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci introduced the Intercontinental Champion but seemingly didn't remain ringside for the title match.

Riddle went for a submission hold early on, but Gunther blocked it and connected with a massive Body Slam. Matt battled back, but the champion stomped on his injured ankle before locking in a submission hold in the middle of the ring. Riddle escaped by booting The Ring General in the face and then went for a Broton but got caught in a Sleeper Hold in the middle of the ring.

Matt escaped again but walked into a massive Clothesline for a close two count. Riddle climbed to the top rope and hit the Floating Bro, but somehow Gunther managed to kick out at two. The challenger hit another knee strike, but the champion responded with a thunderous chop that echoed throughout the O2 Arena.

The Ring General then went for a Splash, but Riddle countered into a Triangle submission in the middle of the ring. The champion countered into a massive Powerbomb for a two count before applying a Half Crab submission. The Intercontinental Champion unloaded a bunch of strikes to Riddle's ankle before getting him in the Ankle Lock for the submission victory.

After the match, Drew McIntyre made his triumphant return and marched to the ring to a rapturous ovation. McIntyre and the Intercontinental Champion stared at each other in the middle of the ring as the crowd went insane. Drew leveled the champion with a Claymore Kick and posed with the title to end the segment at WWE Money in the Bank.

Gunther has been dominant in WWE

Gunther captured the Intercontinental Championship from Ricochet on the June 10, 2022, edition of WWE SmackDown and hasn't looked back ever since.

He continues to prove his dominance every week and did so again tonight. The leader of Imperium has defeated former champions such as Sheamus and Drew McIntyre during his incredible reign as Intercontinental Champion. He stood tall at WWE WrestleMania 39 and defeated McIntyre and Sheamus in a Triple Threat match to retain the gold.

The 35-year-old is quickly approaching The Honky Tonk Man's record as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion. Only time will tell if he will be able to break the record or if a WWE Superstar can capture the title from him this summer.

