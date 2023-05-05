Backlash 2023, major celebrities featured, recent indie event - 11 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

This weekend will be an incredibly busy one for WWE Network and Peacock subscribers thanks to Backlash 2023 airing on Saturday. With the big event comes a bunch of other programming to accompany it.

The days leading up to the big show have been relatively quiet, however. Monday featured a new episode of RAW Talk added to the archives. Tuesday saw an archived episode of NXT uploaded from the prior week.

Meanwhile, Wednesday saw two uploads. One was an episode of RAW from last month while the other was a new edition of The Bump featuring Matt Riddle, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest. Lastly, a new episode of This Week In WWE was uploaded on Thursday.

In total, 11 full-length shows are set to be added to the archives from Friday to Sunday. This includes the aforementioned Backlash event, a new episode of a popular series, an indie show, and much more. What's coming to the two platforms this weekend?

Below are 11 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#11. The SmackDown LowDown will stream

The SmackDown LowDown is set to stream once again. The show will be available on Saturday, May 6th at 12 PM EST. It will break down the action from Friday Night SmackDown with a handful of interviews spliced in throughout.

Last week's episode of The SmackDown LowDown featured four stars being interviewed across three clips. Megan Morant first spoke with Rhea Ripley and then Shinsuke Nakamura. Lastly, she interviewed the tag team of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

#10. The Backlash 2023 Press Conference will stream

Triple H at a press conference

A recent trend since Triple H took over the creative direction of WWE has been for post-show press conferences to take place. While there hasn't been one announced yet for Backlash, there will be a press conference prior to the major event.

The Backlash 2023 Press Conference will stream live on Friday, May 5th, at 2 PM EST. Stars set to participate on the big show such as Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, Bad Bunny, and Rhea Ripley are set to appear alongside Triple H.

#9. The Bump and #8. La Previa, two shows will highlight Backlash 2023

Los Lotharios on La Previa

Two other shows highlighting Backlash 2023 will air on WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. One is set to stream prior to the event to promote the big show, while the other will air the following day to break down the action.

La Previa, a Spanish-languaged program, will stream on Saturday, May 6th, beginning at 10 AM EST. WWE's The Bump will then stream on Sunday, May 7th, at 10 AM EST to break down the events from the big-time show.

#7. Backlash 2023 and #6. Backlash 2023 Kickoff

The main attraction this weekend is WWE Backlash, which will take place live from San Juan, Puerto Rico beginning at 8 PM EST on Saturday, May 6th. A one-hour Kickoff show will also stream beginning at 7 PM EST.

Backlash is set to feature several major matches. Brock Lesnar will go one-on-one with Cody Rhodes for the first time ever. Additionally, the likes of Bad Bunny, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens will be in action.

#5. WWE Main Event and #4. Friday Night SmackDown, two recent shows will be available

Matt Riddle and Jey Uso

Two shows that recently aired elsewhere will be coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. These programs initially aired on Hulu and FOX respectively.

Main Event from April 20th, 2023 will be available on Saturday, May 6th. The show featured Nikki Cross clashing with Isla Dawn and Dexter Lumsi battling Eddy Thorpe, continuing the often-used theme of NXT vs. RAW on the program.

Friday Night SmackDown from April 7th, 2023 will be added to the archives on Sunday, May 7th. This was the first episode of the blue brand post-WrestleMania and featured Triple H announcing the 2023 Draft.

#3. A wXw Wrestling show will be added to the archives

A new wXw Wrestling event from Germany is coming to the two streaming services on Saturday, May 6th. The upcoming upload will be the first night of a multi-show event from March. More specifically, the video arriving is wXw 16 Carat Gold 2023 Night 1.

The show was taped on March 3rd and featured nine big matches. Former NXT UK stars Axel Tischer and Metehan were on the card alongside AEW's Komander, IMPACT's Trey Miguel, and even Davey Richards.

#2. NXT Level Up will stream

Eddy Thorpe vs. Boa

A new episode of NXT Level Up will stream this weekend on both WWE Network and Peacock. The show will air at 10 PM EST on Friday, May 5th, immediately following SmackDown on FOX. As a reminder, it will not be available afterwards for Peacock subscribers due to contractual rights with Hulu.

Three big matches will take place on this upcoming show. Former NJPW star Eddy Thorpe will battle Boa in the main event, Chase U's Thea Hail will take on Lola Vice, and Oro Mensah will wrestle Kale Dixon.

#1. A new episode of This Is Awesome will air

This Is Awesome graphic

WWE This Is Awesome will be back with a brand new episode this weekend. The new episode will air on Friday, May 5th, at 10 AM EST and will once again be hosted by Gregory Miller. The series features a plethora of talking heads discussing whatever subject matter a particular video's topic is.

The latest edition of the series is titled This Is Awesome: Most Awesome Celebrities. This is appropriate given Bad Bunny is set to be in a headline bout at Saturday's Backlash event. Other stars potentially featured could include the likes of Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul, and Johnny Knoxville, among others.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes