Backstage details on heat between John Cena and former WWE Money In The Bank winner

John Cena is a 16-time WWE World Champion

Jim Ross discussed the WWE career of Mr. Kennedy on the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast, including the time that the 2007 Money In The Bank winner garnered backstage heat with John Cena.

The WWE Universe used to shout “Kennedy!” along with the former WWE Superstar when he introduced himself in promos and before matches.

Whilst feuding with Cena, the one-time United States Champion simply said his rival’s name during one particular promo, prompting fans to boo, before saying “Kennedy!”, which prompted fans to cheer.

Ross recalled that, as WWE’s top babyface at the time, Cena did not appreciate Kennedy’s attempt to make even more fans turn against him.

“Yeah, it did ruffle Cena’s feathers. Cena took it personally and thought, ‘OK, enough is enough.'” [H/T 411mania]

You can check out Mr. Kennedy's usual introduction at the start of the video below.

'Counterproductive' to mock John Cena

Mr. Kennedy, who worked for WWE between 2005 and 2009, was “not wise” to do what he did, according to Jim Ross, who gave his opinion that it was counterproductive to encourage fans to boo one of the company’s main good guys.

“You don’t do anything to chip away at the image or the standing of a John Cena in this case, or anyone else in that top babyface role. You just don’t do it. It’s counterproductive.”