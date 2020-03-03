Backstage details on how Brock Lesnar told WWE he was quitting

Brock Lesnar is the current WWE Champion

Speaking in the latest episode of WWE Network show Ruthless Aggression, SmackDown Executive Director Bruce Prichard explained how Brock Lesnar informed him that he wanted to quit WWE in 2004.

Known as “The Next Big Thing” after his 2002 main-roster debut, Lesnar defeated almost every high-profile name on the roster for the next two years, including Hulk Hogan, The Rock, The Undertaker, The Big Show and Kurt Angle.

However, with his deal due to expire after WrestleMania 20 in 2004, Paul Heyman’s on-screen client decided to leave WWE and pursue a career in the NFL.

Prichard revealed during the episode that Lesnar was adamant about leaving and he would not allow anybody to talk him into staying.

“Brock just sat me down and said, ‘Hey, I’m quitting.’ It was that simple. It wasn’t a long explanation, it wasn’t blaming anybody or anything. He had obviously given it thought and had a plan. ‘I’ll do whatever you guys want me to do, but you’re not going to talk me out of it.’”

Brock Lesnar’s WWE exit

One of the most memorable matches from WrestleMania 20 saw Goldberg defeat Brock Lesnar in a 13-minute encounter which was hijacked by derogatory chants from the fans.

Even the presence of Steve Austin as special guest referee was unable to prevent the Madison Square Garden crowd from booing both Superstars in what was expected to be their final WWE match.

Lesnar and Goldberg would return to WWE in 2012 and 2016, respectively, and they even renewed their rivalry at Survivor Series 2016, Royal Rumble 2017 and WrestleMania 33.