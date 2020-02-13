Backstage details on how Vince McMahon handles WWE's creative team

Vince McMahon is the WWE Chairman

Dustin Rhodes has given an interesting insight into the position that Vince McMahon holds in WWE when it comes to creative ideas for storylines.

It is well-known that McMahon used to work alongside a select few people to help him write television in the 1980s and 1990s, including Pat Patterson and Bruce Prichard, but there are now dozens of writers on the creative team who pitch ideas for RAW and SmackDown on a weekly basis.

Speaking to talkSPORT host and Sportskeeda special correspondent Alex McCarthy, Rhodes discussed the rivalry that he and Cody had with The Shield in 2013, which came to an abrupt end despite being one of WWE’s hottest storylines at the time.

The AEW star suggested that McMahon may have been the one who decided to change the direction of the storyline, as nobody on the writing team can convince the WWE Chairman otherwise once he has made up his mind on something.

“There’s so many people up there [in WWE] and so many elements that people aren’t aware of behind the scenes. If Vince doesn’t want something, the one hundred writers that he has is not going to convince him otherwise. Vince wants ‘this’ he’s getting ‘this’. It’s his company, and you see a lot of that. And there’s a lot of frustrations up there [because of that]. But we had a great run, I’m not upset at it at all. It was a hell of a run, I’m very proud of it.”

