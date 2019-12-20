Backstage details on Vince McMahon accepting 6-time Champion's request to form a new tag team

Everything you see on WWE TV has to get the stamp of approval of Vince McMahon.

The WWE boss may seem intimidating, but it's a known fact that he also encourages WWE Superstars to knock on his door and pitch him new ideas.

Alexa Bliss did the same recently. During her recent appearance on WWE Backstage, Bliss opened up on the formation of her tag team with Nikki Cross.

Bliss revealed that she originally pitched a different idea to Vince McMahon. Nikki Cross was once in the boss' office discussing various different ideas. Bliss walked into McMahon's office as soon as Cross came out and told him that she would like to work with Nikki. The former Women's Champion realized that she wasn't going to to be in the title picture for some time and forming a new team was the ideal direction.

At that time, Bliss had come up with the idea of manipulating Cross to do what she wants. However, Vince McMahon 'gave his blessing' and they instead started working as a team.

Bliss revealed that she enjoys working with Cross and likes the odd yet fun dynamic between the two.

Here's what she said on WWE Backstage:

“Nikki and I pitched to work together. Nikki went to Vince and was pitching him all these ideas. I remember as soon as she walked out of Vince’s office, I walked in. I told him, ‘I know I’m not going to be in the title picture right now. Let me work with Nikki. Can I work with Nikki? I feel like she has something awesome.’

At the time, I wanted to pitch me manipulating her and getting her to do what I want. But then, instead, Vince gave his blessing and we started to work together. It became this odd tag team that somehow works. It’s amazing and we travel together and work on everything together. It’s been such a fun dynamic. I’m super happy with us both going to Vince and everyone, they gave us that opportunity.” H/t Credit: FightFul

Alexa Bliss recently returned from an injury lay-off and reunited with Nikki Cross. The former Women's Tag Team Champions are expected to be together for the foreseeable future until the WWE eventually decided to get Bliss back into the Women's title scene.