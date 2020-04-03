Backstage details on WWE firing referee for violating dress code

This is one of the most peculiar firings in WWE history

Marty Elias explained the full story on Chris Jericho's podcast

WWE referee shirt

Former WWE referee Marty Elias said on the latest episode of Chris Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast that he was fired by the company for showing up to work wearing a KISS t-shirt.

The veteran referee officiated the legendary 2009 match between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25 but found himself out of a job just three months later.

Explaining the bizarre situation regarding his departure, Elias told Jericho that he wore a KISS shirt to a WWE event because he had run out of clean shirts whilst on the road, but he planned to change into his refereeing gear shortly after arriving at the show.

“In a nutshell, I was let go because I violated the company dress code, WWE dress code. I wore a KISS t-shirt and I denied wearing a KISS t-shirt.”

Elias said Kevin Dunn spotted him in the shirt in a limousine before the show and informed fellow WWE producer John Laurinaitis, who asked him about it in catering while he was sat alongside Dunn and the Senior Director of Talent Relations, Mark Carrano.

The official claimed he had only just put the KISS shirt on and apologized before changing into his refereeing clothes.

Laurinaitis later spoke to Elias on the phone and told him that he was being released for budgeting reasons, but the referee believes the real reason was due to him going against policy by wearing non-WWE clothing.

“The thing that really kills me, too, is it’s been ten years. I mean, did I really commit a sin that was unforgivable?”