Backstage details regarding Dolph Ziggler's botch that 'backfired on him' forcing WWE to stop the match

Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler is one of the best in-ring performers in WWE today. Dolph Ziggler is known to be one of the best 'sellers' in the company and has the ability to make his opponents looks better than they actually are inside the ring.

While talking about his match against Sheamus at Payback 2015, Arn Anderson recalled how Ziggler's risky head butt that backfired on him during the match and led to him bleeding profusely and the match had to be stopped. Here is what Arn Anderson had to say about Dolph Ziggler vs Sheamus on his podcast:

Yeah, it was just one of those things that backfired on Dolph. He laid that headbutt in and Sheamus is hard-headed.

He further added that Dolph has the ability to make everyone look better than they are and Sheamus was a big crowbar, saying that the match was certainly very physical in nature.

Dolph Ziggler was a 'bloody mess'

He also spoke about why it was important to stop the match even though the two Superstars were 'tearing it up' in the ring.

It was stopped by the trainer, which is a real thing. If a guy gets busted open then the match gets stopped. Talent safety is first and foremost. It was just unfortunate that they cut the match short.

