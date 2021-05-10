Backstage news on if WWE talent can mention Daniel Bryan's name on-air - Reports

With Daniel Bryan no longer under contract with WWE, what are the protocols regarding talent mentioning Bryan on WWE programming?

Surprisingly, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, there has been "zero edict" from WWE management regarding not mentioning Daniel Bryan on RAW or SmackDown.

Bryan was mentioned by Roman Reigns in the opening segment of Friday Night SmackDown two days ago. He was also a hot topic of conversation on WWE online shows last week, namely The Bump and After the Bell with Corey Graves.

Whether WWE mention Daniel Bryan going forward should be telling

This is a far cry from how WWE usually acts after a wrestler departs the company. Typically, once a wrestler is no longer under contract, their names are no longer mentioned on WWE television unless a specific storyline requires it.

Daniel Bryan technically won't need to be mentioned going forward after Friday's episode of SmackDown. If he continues to be brought up during Reigns' feud with Cesaro, it should be a sign that WWE fully expects Bryan to sign a new contract later this year.

While many wrestling fans hope to see a world tour of sorts from Daniel Bryan this year, there's a good chance that won't be happening. But things in professional wrestling change daily.

Stay tuned to SK Wrestling for the very latest on Daniel Bryan's free-agent status in the world of professional wrestling.

Are you surprised that WWE is freely allowing Daniel Bryan to be mentioned on RAW and SmackDown when he's no longer under contract? Do you think Bryan will be back with WWE later this year? Sound off in the comments section below.