Backstage news on why Titus O'Neil received the Warrior Award over Shad Gaspard this year - Reports

After Shad Gaspard tragically passed away this year, his former tag team partner in Cryme Tyme, JTG, and the WWE Universe campaigned for him to receive the Warrior Award at this year's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

Unfortunately, that didn't end up happening this year. Instead, Titus O'Neil was the wrestler who received the honor of getting the Warrior Award.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, plans to induct O'Neil were in place for last year's WrestleMania, which was well before Shad Gaspard's untimely passing. O'Neil's connection with the Tampa Bay area was a key factor in him receiving the Warrior Award this year.

I took down my last post because it was SUPPOSED to be a HaHA, LMAO, JTG thats funny. It got the wrong reaction and I don't want anyone throwing shade at @TitusONeilWWE. Titus definitely deserves to be recognized for his work he does in the community. Congrats again brotha ✊🏿 — JTG ( JAY THA GAWD ) (@Jtg1284) April 6, 2021

Shad Gaspard might receive the Warrior Award when WrestleMania goes back to Los Angeles

In speaking with WWE sources, Sapp was informed that the general belief is that Shad Gaspard will eventually receive the Warrior Award in either New York, where he was born, or Los Angeles, where he lived. With WrestleMania 39 taking place in LA, it would be the perfect place to honor Gaspard and his family.

A few days ago, JTG joked on Twitter about Titus O'Neil receiving the Warrior Award over Shad Gaspard. Unfortunately, some fans took his playful tweet the wrong way, which led to its deletion.

JTG took to Twitter yesterday to try and explain what the original tweet meant by saying:

What are your thoughts on Shad Gaspard not getting the Warrior Award this year? Do you hope to see his family receive the honor the week of WrestleMania 39? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.