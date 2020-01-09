Backstage official reveals why WWE has never pushed veteran SmackDown Superstar

Cesaro is on SmackDown

Former WWE Backstage official Arn Anderson recently spoke about the unfortunate career trajectory of Cesaro. On being asked by Conrad Thomson as to why the company has never backed the Swiss Cyborg, Anderson replied that it was likely due to him being outspoken, and standing up for himself - something that isn't taken well backstage.

The Hall of Famer further went on to praise the former US Champion saying 'this is a guy that did a giant swing on The Great Khali for god sake.'

Anderson further revealed that if Big Show didn't have a bad knee or a bad hip, Cesaro has the wherewithal to giant swing him as well. They also spoke about how popular Cesaro is with the crowd, and even Steve Austin is a fan.

The legendary Arn Anderson also stated that due to being a part of a heel tag team with Sheamus, Cesaro had to sacrifice a lot in terms of big moves that could get him over. He added that being a Tag Team wrestler results in the Superstar losing his individuality.

These were the reasons Anderson feels are behind Cesaro never getting a major singles push, although he believes that the 6-time Tag Team Champion has all the tools to succeed.

The fan-favorite Superstar is currently part of a mid-card stable along with Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura. We certainly hope that Cesaro gets a chance to break-out and shine as a singles competitor soon.

