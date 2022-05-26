Backstage plans for WWE following Stephanie McMahon’s exit

Stephanie McMahon’s leave of absence was addressed during a recent WWE company meeting.

The company's longstanding Chief Brand Officer announced an indefinite leave of absence from the promotion last week. She also stated that the decision was taken to focus on her family.

According to a recent report from PWInsider, it was stated in the company's meeting that Stephanie "needed time" after going through a tough time regarding her husband's health over the last year. It was added that while the company will hire new people to fill her roles, they will not be starting for a few weeks.

"In regard to Stephanie McMahon, it was stated that she "needed time" after everything her family had been through over the last year (obviously, the Paul Levesque health issues) and that there would be a few future hires to help fill her roles but those won't be happening for a few weeks'' - reported PWInsider

Nick Khan is currently overseeing Stephanie McMahon's roles in WWE

It has been more than five days since The Billion Dollar Princess floored the wrestling community with the announcement of her hiatus.

According to a recent report, the CBO of WWE is not expected to be back anytime soon. While the company's president Nick Khan has fulfilled a number of McMahon's responsibilities in her absence, the promotion is expected to sign someone to fill in for her roles soon.

"In the short term, it is believed Nick Khan will be overseeing Stephanie McMahon's former team. I would expect WWE, if they aren't already, to begin looking for someone to oversee the Brand Marketing for the company. No one I've spoken to believes McMahon will be returning anytime soon, so the company will need to have someone full-time."

Stephanie was last seen in WWE at WrestleMania 38 where she came out to introduce Olympic gold medalist and RAW star Gable Steveson. Her husband, Triple H, recently resumed his duties backstage after a health scare last year.

