New report emerges regarding Stephanie McMahon's return to WWE

New reports have emerged regarding the return date of Stephanie McMahon, the Chief Brand Officer of WWE.

The 45-year-old recently announced that she's taking a temporary leave of absence from the promotion. She revealed the news on Twitter on Thursday, saying the decision would go into effect immediately. She added that the decision was taken to focus on her family. Though she didn't announce a return date, she promised to return to WWE after the hiatus.

The latest report from PWInsider suggests that McMahon isn't returning anytime soon. It's also believed that WWE needs to hire someone full-time to take care of Brand Marketing:

"In the short term, it is believed Nick Khan will be overseeing Stephanie McMahon's former team. I would expect WWE, if they aren't already, to begin looking for someone to oversee the Brand Marketing for the company. No one I've spoken to believes McMahon will be returning anytime soon, so the company will need to have someone full-time."

Former announcer comments on Stephanie McMahon's leave of absence from WWE

Wrestling personality SoCal Val reacted to Stephanie McMahon's leave of absence.

In a recent interaction with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the 36-year-old said she respects the fact that both Stephanie and Triple H are family-oriented:

"I don't know what that's about [on McMahon taking a break] , per se, but I would say that she and Triple H always seem to be, not that I know them very personally, very family oriented. They have kept their family very private, which I really respect. I've come out in interviews before and said that I don't really understand people just letting you in on every aspect of your life."

Vince McMahon's daughter and Triple H married in October 2003 and are parents to three kids. With Triple H announcing his in-ring retirement due to his heart condition on March 24, the two stars look to be focused on spending time with each other.

