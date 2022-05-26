"I don't know what that's about"- Former announcer on Stephanie McMahon's leave of absence from WWE (Exclusive)

Wrestling personality SoCal Val shared her thoughts on Stephanie McMahon taking a break from her duties as WWE's Chief Branding Officer.

McMahon recently announced through Twitter that she has taken a "leave of absence" to focus on her family and will not be handling her duties with the company for some time.

Speaking about her hiatus in an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, former IMPACT announcer SoCal Val stated that she did not have much information about the incident before adding that the former WWE Women's Champion and Triple H always seemed like family-oriented people to her.

"I don't know what that's about [on McMahon taking a break] , per se, but I would say that she and Triple H always seem to be, not that I know them very personally, very family oriented. They have kept their family very private, which I really respect. I've come out in interviews before and said that I don't really understand people just letting you in on every aspect of your life," SoCal said. [4:32 - 4:58]

Val added that she admires the power couple for keeping their family away from the public eye.

"I like that they have kept their family protected and private, so I'm assuming or hoping it's for good reasons. Maybe they just want to spend more time with the family and if that's the case, I really think that's a good decision." [4:59 - 5:11]

Check out the exclusive interview below:

She also went on to say that if there are any other reasons for McMahon's absence, she is not aware of them, but she admires WWE's Chief Branding Officer for being a great mother.

SoCal Val revealed that her character was inspired from Stephanie McMahon

Although SoCal was not a wrestling fan growing up, the storyline between Kurt Angle, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon caught her attention.

The former IMPACT personality also disclosed that her SoCal Val character, who was portrayed as a wealthy and ruthless villain, is based on the WWE Chief Branding Officer, whom she admires a lot.

"Stephanie McMahon was the one for me. I was just like, 'wow! everyone hates her.' She was this villainous character and then I thought she dresses so well and she's very girly and she's kind of the boss. She's controversial and sassy and gets her own way and is spoiled. I just love that character so I kind of really fashioned SoCal Val around Stephanie McMahon. You sort of take different parts of other characters if you like and and roll them into your own character. But she, I would say above all else, was my personal favorite." [3:48 - 4:17]

ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ 💜 | 엑소 @AnnetteReid247 Hope that Stephanie McMahon enjoys her time off with Triple H & their daughters! Hope that Stephanie McMahon enjoys her time off with Triple H & their daughters! https://t.co/XLskHgYc0E

Recent reports have noted that WWE President Nick Khan will be taking on Stephanie McMahon’s duties, with other higher-ups assisting him. McMahon's husband Triple H also recently resumed his duties as WWE's Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development.

If you use any quotes from the article, please embed the YouTube video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A popular wrestling star feels Drew McIntyre should be crowned Champion in the UK. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha