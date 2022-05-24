WWE reportedly set to replace Stephanie McMahon with a full-time Executive

It looks like Stephanie McMahon’s replacement will make their way to WWE soon.

McMahon shocked the world when she announced on May 19 that she will be taking a leave of absence from the company. The Chief Brand Officer cited that although WWE is her legacy, she wanted to focus on her family in the meantime. Following the announcement, reports have circulated that WWE President Nick Khan will be taking over Steph's duties.

However, reports from PWInsider claim that although Khan will be handling her responsibilities, the company will bring in someone who can handle Brand Management at an Executive level full-time.

Sources have claimed that some staff at the company were shocked following the announcement, as none of them were aware of her decision. It has also been reported that her real-life partner Triple H is back in his corporate role.

Former WWE Superstar comments on the leave of Stephanie McMahon

Although temporary, many WWE stars have expressed their support and gratitude to the younger McMahon. Following her revelations on Twitter, stars like Sonya Deville, Nikki Bella, and more have shown their love for their boss.

Among the aforementioned names is former WWE Superstar Mark Henry. While guesting on Busted Open Radio, the former WWE Champion related to Stephanie McMahon as a working parent and sympathized with her situation.

" She's [Stephanie] got three [kids]. I have two, and it's hard,"- said Mark Henry. "She's got three. She got to go to their parent conferences, the grandparent's day, the this, the that, all of the stuff that you have to do as a parent times three and not let one kid feel left out. What about birthdays at school? You know, they have birthday parties at school, one in private, one in public. I understand what that is. Those kids want their mom there."

With the possibility of new names being added to WWE's internal affairs, time will only tell what will happen next in the company's future.

