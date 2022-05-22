"It's hard"- WWE Hall of Famer on Stephanie McMahon's leave of absence

Former WWE Superstar Mark Henry shared his thoughts on Stephanie McMahon taking a break from the promotion.

The Chief Brand Officer of WWE recently announced that she is going on a leave of absence and will not be handling her duties with the company for some time. The Billion Dollar Princess also disclosed that the break happens to be for personal reasons, as she wants to devote some time to her family.

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family.

Speaking about the incident on the latest Busted Open Radio podcast, Mark Henry emphasized how tough it is for a working parent to be there for their kids. The World's Strongest Man added that he understands the situation Stephanie is in:

" She's [Stephanie] got three [kids]. I have two, and it's hard,"- said Mark Henry. "She's got three. She got to go to their parent conferences, the grandparent's day, the this, the that, all of the stuff that you have to do as a parent times three and not let one kid feel left out. What about birthdays at school? You know, they have birthday parties at school, one in private, one in public. I understand what that is. Those kids want their mom there."

The news of Stephanie's departure sent shockwaves through the wrestling community. According to a recent report, a few people backstage were aware of her decision. Others only found out after the Chief Brand Officer's tweet.

Stephanie McMahon's leave of absence from WWE comes after Triple H's recent health scare

Stephanie McMahon is one of the most influential figures in WWE and has played a vital role in the company's success over the years. Her husband, Triple H, is also a part of the company's office.

Hunter recently announced his retirement from in-ring action. Having undergone heart surgery earlier this year, he had a defibrillator fitted into his chest.

However, Triple H recently resumed his duties as a WWE official and according to reports, the Cerebral Assassin is taking on a new corporate role in the company.

Stephanie's decision to step down from her duties and focus on her family could be attributed to Hunter resuming work. However, there is no official confirmation on that.

Stephanie McMahon was last seen at WrestleMania 38, where she introduced Olympic Gold Medalist and WWE signee Gable Steveson to the crowd. It looks like fans will have to wait quite a while to see the CBO of the company make another on-screen appearance.

