Triple H reportedly taking a different role in WWE

New reports suggest that Triple H has assumed a new role as he has now returned to work for WWE.

The Game shocked the world earlier this year when he announced during an interview with ESPN that he was officially retiring from wrestling. This was mainly due to a cardiac event he suffered last year in September.

His last public appearance was during night two of WrestleMania 38, where he left his wrestling boots in the middle of the ring. Triple H also reportedly took a break from backstage duties after suffering from the event.

With Stephanie McMahon announcing that she will take a leave of absence from the company, news then spread that The Game is now back on duty.

According to Fightful Select, The King of Kings reportedly returned to the company but in a completely different corporate role. Sources stated that he has not returned to the Performance Center and is working full-time in the office, but his influence with NXT is still highly felt.

Reports also denied claims of a marriage fallout between him and Stephanie McMahon. They clarified that the reason for McMahon stepping down from her duties was solely to focus on her family.

Hunter was previously the Executive Vice President of Global Strategy & Development, where he mostly oversaw talent. There is no news as to what exactly his new role is.

Triple H was sidelined due to health issues

The aforementioned heart problems came to light in September 2021. News circulated that the 52-year-old suffered from a cardiac event that was treated with subsequent surgery. He shared that at the time, he was fighting viral pneumonia and heart failure.

The WWE legend shared that during that time, his wife found him coughing up blood. He then went on to say that the decision of him retiring was made final after thinking about his daughters and worrying that he may not be able to pull through once doctors put him under.

Triple H remains one of the most decorated in-ring performers, with 14 world championships to his name. Now that he has bid adieu to the squared circle, it remains to be seen what role he will assume in the years to come when it comes to day-to-day corporate affairs.

