Triple H sends heartwarming message after retirement announcement

Triple H will go down as not only one of WWE's greatest superstars, but also one of the best personalities in the wrestling world.

The 14-time world champion has entertained us throughout several different eras, whether it was as a performer or being involved backstage in Vince McMahon's company.

After suffering health complications due to a genetic heart condition, The Game announced his official retirement from the in-ring competition in an appearance on ESPN's First Take with Stephen A. Smith

The decision was met with overwhelming support and appreciation from the WWE Universe and the company's superstars. The King of Kings today took to his official Twitter account to issue a statement in response to the kind words and tributes pouring in from around the world.

Triple H began his statement with a quote from renowned American novelist Louis L'Amour:

There will come a time when you believe everything is finished; that will be the beginning. - Louis L'Amour

He went on to thank everyone for their support and wished he could reply to everyone who reached out:

"I am truly humbled by the texts, calls, posts, and all the kind words. I'm grateful to each and every one of you. I wish I could respond to each of you, but I type so slow I'd never leave the house again. Please know how much they all mean to me. Stay healthy, be grateful for all you have and seize the day....... I know I am!"

Triple H details his terrifying cardiac event from 2021

We haven't seen a lot of Triple H since he suffered a cardiac event in September of 2021. The Game went on to take a break from his backstage duties with WWE to focus on his health and recovery.

In the interview with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, Triple H revealed scary details of what led to him being hospitalized, including a near-death medical experience:

“I got a quick text message saying “Don’t take time, pack your bag and head to the emergency room… by the time i got to the emergency room, my ejection fraction got down to about 22, which… I was in heart failure, bad. By the next morning, they figured that out, by the time I was going in to get a heart catheter my ejection was down to 12. I was nose diving and sort of at the 1-yard line of.. where you don’t want to be, for your family and your future.” (02:00)

ESPN @espn



joined "There's moments in there when they're putting you out for stuff and you think: 'Is this it? Do you wake up from this?'" @TripleH joined @stephenasmith 's World to talk about his decision to retire from in-ring action following a cardiac issue. @ESPNPlus "There's moments in there when they're putting you out for stuff and you think: 'Is this it? Do you wake up from this?'"@TripleH joined @stephenasmith's World to talk about his decision to retire from in-ring action following a cardiac issue. @ESPNPlus https://t.co/VonVzNCBsu

The wrestling community has expressed relief in seeing him step away from the ring after hearing details of this health scare. The WWE Universe and fans around the world have since flooded his social media feeds with heartwarming posts.

The WWE Universe and fans around the world have since flooded his social media feeds with heartwarming posts.

