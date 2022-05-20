Current and former WWE stars react to Stephanie McMahon taking a leave of absence

Several WWE Superstars have sent their good wishes to Stephanie McMahon after the latter announced she'll temporarily step down from her duties.

Besides working behind the camera, McMahon has been a prominent figure in the wrestling industry. In her 20-year-long career, she became the women's champion, RAW general manager, and commissioner. Some of her most notable storylines were when she aligned herself with DX in the Attitude Era and with Triple H in the PG Era to form The Authority.

The former Chief Brand Officer recently announced that she would take a leave of absence from WWE. In the tweet, she shared that the company is part of her lifelong legacy and that she is already looking forward to her return.

Current and former WWE personalities like Alexa Bliss, Nikki Bella, and others have reacted to the news. Check some of them out below:

Dana Brooke WWE @DanaBrookeWWE @StephMcMahon Steph ! I respect and admire you so very much! Thank you for being a role model for all women around the world! FAMILY FIRST always!

Scott Armstrong @WWEArmstrong @TripleH When I say, "YOU DESERVE IT", it just doesn't do you justice! If the world only knew what a woman, Mom, wife, and to me personally, friend you are. Enjoy your time and tell your man I love-n-miss him!!!!!

Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera @AlexaBliss_WWE We love you @StephMcMahon

Mandy @WWE_MandyRose Thank you for everything we love you

The OFFICIAL Boss @SonyaDevilleWWE The absolute best. Thank you for being someone to look up to and learn from Steph. 🖤

Sarah Schreiber @sarahschreib @StephMcMahon We love you and everything you do and represent! Thank you for always inspiring us!!!

Stephanie McMahon's first on-screen appearance was in 1999 when Vince was in a feud with The Undertaker. Later that year, she started working with Triple H and married him in 2003.

Rumored backstage reaction following Stephanie McMahon's leave of absence

Following the shocking announcement, reports surfaced that not many people from backstage knew about McMahon's decision.

PWInsider reported that most backstage personnel were unaware until she released the tweet, and only those close to her knew about the news. It was also stated that many people have reached out to the company to find out more about her leave.

This is the second time that a McMahon has left the company this year. It was announced earlier that Shane was quietly let go after his 2022 Royal Rumble appearance.

Being a mother of three and with the news of her husband's health issues, it's safe to assume that her leave of absence is deserving. For now, fans are eagerly awaiting The Queen of Queen's eventual return.

