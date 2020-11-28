Backstage reaction to Jey Uso's work on SmackDown; WWE has another big plan

Roman Reigns run as the Tribal Chief made SmackDown the A-show, and it has given the blue side of things some much-needed freshness that was lacking before SummerSlam.

Roman Reigns and WWE are not the only ones who have benefited from his heel run, as Jey Uso as a singles star has been a revelation. Jey Uso has upped his game since he began his family feud with Roman Reigns, and the multiple-time WWE Tag Team Champion has proved that he can hang with the top singles talent in the company.

Uso has picked up wins over several former World Champions, and he continues to main event SmackDown on a consistent basis. This week, Jey Uso was once again involved in the closing match of the evening against Kevin Owens. While it didn't do Jey Uso's way, the Samoan Superstar put on another solid main event contest on SmackDown.

WrestlingNews.co has now reported that WWE still has big plans for Jey Uso.

Jey has been wrestling without a shirt just like his cousin Roman Reigns, and that was termed as one of the subtle changes that the company made to his presentation.

WWE also plans on changing Jey Uso's entrance and theme song soon. It was noted by a WWE source close to the situation that while the primary objective is to elevate Roman Reigns, the idea is also to get Jimmy and Jey Uso to the next level as part of the storyline.

Backstage reaction to Jey Uso's work on SmackDown

When it comes to the WWE Boss, Vince McMahon is entirely on board with the story, which has been 'mapped out for months.'

Additionally, it was reported that Jey Uso had garnered a lot of praise backstage from the Superstars and the WWE Management for his exceptional performances during the SmackDown storyline.

Jey Uso richly deserves the spotlight, and he is also living up to all the potential. The 6-Time Tag Team Champion has been delivering high-quality matches every week, and his dynamic with Roman Reigns is getting better as we approach TLC.

Roman Reigns is expected to defend the Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at TLC, and Jey would indeed play a significant role in the title program on SmackDown.