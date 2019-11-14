Backstage reaction revealed to Becky Lynch getting punched by Nia Jax in iconic segment

14 Nov 2019

Lynch invades RAW

A year ago, Becky Lynch and the SmackDown Live Women's division invaded RAW, and put down the entire RAW Women's roster. The image of a bleeding Lynch surrounded by the WWE Universe has forever been etched in our minds, and was instrumental in her bagging a WrestleMania spot months later.

Nia gives Lynch a bloody face

During the brawl, Nia Jax punched Lynch on the face and "The Man" immediately started bleeding. The move wasn't planned, and Lynch sustained an injury due to it. She was later pulled from the upcoming Survivor Series match against Ronda Rousey, and picked Charlotte Flair as her replacement.

The segment has since been immortalized in WWE history as a significant moment in Lynch's rise to the top of the company. The visual of a bloodied Lynch looking down at a fallen Rousey has gained iconic status and it kicked off a series of events that led to Lynch winning the RAW and SmackDown Live Women's titles at WrestleMania 35.

Former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide recently posted a tweet, detailing the backstage reaction on Lynch getting bloodied by Nia Jax during the classic segment.

I’ll never forget being in the writers room watching this, as it was happening and all of us letting out a collective “holy s*** she’s leaking,” but once she stood up with the arms out we knew a moment was made. https://t.co/7WY78A6rZj — Kazeem Famuyide 🍎 (@Kazeem) November 12, 2019

