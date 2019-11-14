5 Big changes WWE saw in CM Punk's absence

A lot has changed in the past 5 years

In what many are already dubbing as the greatest return of the decade, CM Punk made an appearance on WWE Backstage tonight! The show ended with Renee Young announcing a surprise, followed by which Punk's music hit and the Straight Edge Superstar made his way to the podium. Soon after, WWE on FOX confirmed that the former WWE Champion has joined WWE Backstage and will contribute to the show as an 'analyst'.

The last time Punk was associated with WWE was when he appeared in the Royal Rumble 2014 match. Over the course of the past five years, WWE has undergone a long string of major changes. Let's take a look at five big changes the promotion saw during Punk's absence.

#5 Triple H turns NXT into a third major brand

Triple H

Triple H was reportedly fuming when Punk gave the infamous Colt Cabana interview, months after his WWE exit. The Game, over the course of the next five years, put the majority of his focus on NXT, WWE's developmental brand at the time. Under Triple H's supervision, several newcomers honed their craft in NXT, with many going on to bag championship success on the main roster, and several others waiting for their turn to make a mark in the big leagues.

Although it's still used as a stepping stone for future megastars, one can't discount the fact that NXT has exceeded expectations and is now regarded as a legit third brand, alongside RAW and SmackDown. It has gotten to the point that NXT will be going head to head against the other two brands at the upcoming Survivor Series PPV, in a series of Triple Threat matches.

