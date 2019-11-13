Braun Strowman takes a shot at Jon Moxley's WWE exit
WWE Superstar Braun Strowman recently posted a photo on his official Instagram handle, which led to a heated exchange with a fan. The Monster Among Men took a shot at AEW star Jon Moxley during the exchange.
Strowman gives himself a new moniker
Strowman's latest Instagram post shows him posing inside the squared circle, as The O.C. watches from a corner of the ring. Strowman referred to himself as the "baddest mo**erf**ker in the business". This prompted a response from a fan, who stated that All Elite Wrestling's Moxley is the baddest wrestler in the industry. Strowman responded by taking a shot at Moxley's exit from WWE, as can be seen in the screengrab below.
The drama didn't end here, as the fan took a jibe at the fact that Strowman hasn't won a World title in WWE yet. Strowman posted a reply again and said that he doesn't need a World title to draw money. Check out the post, plus the screenshot of the conversation between Strowman and the fan, below:
