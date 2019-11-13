Triple H reveals interesting reason why he created Evolution

Evolution reunites

WWE on FOX recently posted a video on its official Youtube channel, taking a look at the origins of Evolution, one of the greatest factions in WWE history.

The origins of Evolution

Evolution was formed in late 2002, with original members being Triple H and Ric Flair. Soon, Randy Orton and Batista were recruited and the group went on to reign supreme over Monday Night RAW for the next two years or so.

In the following video, Triple H shares an interesting take on the origins of Evolution. The Game stated that his attempt to bring back Flair's lost confidence gave birth to the concept of Evolution.

"Ric had a point in his career where he had sort of lost his confidence and I was trying to get him back to being Ric Flair. Evolution became a thing between a conversation with Ric and I.

"I was trying to get him going again. If he was with me, it would be a way to boost his confidence, but if he had some young guys to be around, we could make some new stars 'cause we were at a point where we're transitioning as a business."

