Randy Orton supposedly takes a dig at WWE's Saudi Arabia travel incident

Randy Orton

WWE Superstar Randy Orton recently posted a short clip on his official Instagram account, in what seems like a dig at the travel issues that WWE faced in Saudi Arabia post-Crown Jewel.

WWE's travel woes

WWE Crown Jewel was an event fans wouldn't forget anytime soon, with WWE finally managing to get two women to compete in Saudi Arabia, and the Universal title changing hands. After the show, several WWE Superstars were stranded in the Kingdom and this gave rise to a long string of baseless rumors, which WWE Superstar AJ Styles later dismissed. The absence of many Superstars led to WWE bringing in NXT wrestlers on SmackDown Live, which ultimately gave birth to an invasion storyline for Survivor Series 2019.

Orton is known for pulling no punches on social media. He recently posted a clip that looks like a shot at the Saudi Arabia situation. Orton shows off the insides of what looks like a private jet, and proceeds to hint that in case there's a flight delay, one needs to take measures to get out of the place they're stranded at. The video ends with Orton reminding the fans that he has signed another five-year contract with WWE.

