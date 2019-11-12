Rusev wants to team up with former Women's Champion against Lana and Bobby Lashley

In a recent interview with SunSport, WWE Superstar Rusev spoke about the ongoing controversial storyline involving his wife Lana, and Bobby Lashley, and revealed that he would love to team up with Asuka to take on Lashley and Lana.

The controversial angle

It has been a while since Lana and Bobby Lashley got together on the season premiere episode of Monday Night RAW. The storyline is still going strong, despite fans complaining about the same on social media. What's interesting is the fact that although the angle is receiving fan backlash on Twitter and other social media handles, the videos are garnering millions of views on WWE's official Youtube channel.

While talking with SunSport about the angle, Rusev had an interesting pick when asked about a potential partner, in case the storyline ends with a Mixed Tag Team Match.

It's gotta be Asuka, she's definitely my favourite woman superstar and I think she's the best on the roster.

I can also practice my Japanese with her, so it's a double win.

I started lessons this year because I've always got to improve myself in some shape or form.

