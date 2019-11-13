Renee Young on whether the Lana-Lashley-Rusev angle should be dropped

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 13 Nov 2019, 10:36 IST SHARE

Bobby Lashley and Lana

On the latest edition of WWE Backstage, the panel discussed the ongoing storyline involving Lana, Bobby Lashley, and Rusev. The Lana-Lashley-Rusev angle has been going on for several weeks now. Although it's doing huge numbers in terms of social media views, fans have been bashing the storyline from the very beginning.

Also read: Braun Strowman takes a shot at Jon Moxley's WWE exit

On the latest edition of WWE Backstage, Renee Young and others opened up on the fan backlash on the angle. Booker T questioned whether this is something the WWE fans want in 2019. Samoa Joe stated that he's having a hard time seeing who comes out on top when all is said and done. Young admitted that the storyline has been a disaster.

"Here's the thing we also need to look at though. All WWE fans are constantly clamoring for the Attitude Era days, so we give them a little bit of it, and yeah sure it's been a disaster, but what is that right footing?

"We tried to make the 3rd hour of RAW become that hardcore hour, where things were becoming edgy, we changed the lighting and the graphics, but it lasted a week or two."

At the end of the video, everyone agreed that the storyline should be dropped, with Young adding that she was into it. Check it out below:

Do you agree with the #WWEBackstage panel? Should 'Lana-Rusev-Lashley' come to an end? pic.twitter.com/hccBVetRa1 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 13, 2019

We want to know what you think of the matches that you see on TV! Go to our WWE page here and rate and comment what you thought of them!