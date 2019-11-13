John Cena reveals weird pre-match superstition he had during his WWE run

John Cena, one of the greatest ever to step foot in the ring

WWE legend John Cena recently appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and revealed that he used to have a weird pre-match superstition during his WWE run.

Cena came up to WWE's main roster in 2002, and went on to become one of the biggest Superstars in the history of the promotion. He won 16 World titles, and is a sure-fire first-ballow future Hall of Famer.

The WWE veteran recently sat down for a chat on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, and revealed an interesting bit from when he was a mainstay in WWE. Cena stated that he used to gobble several boxes of Tic-Tacs before every match, to help with his nerves.

"My thing was always Tic-Tacs. It's a nervous superstition that I always have before we go on a broadcast. I had to ween myself off of them 'cause I would eat up to like three boxes a day. It's pretty much 10,000 calories in straight sugar."

