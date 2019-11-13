WWE on FOX announces CM Punk signing, role revealed
Former WWE Superstar CM Punk made an appearance on tonight's WWE Backstage show and announced that he will be appearing on the show next week. WWE on FOX has now released an official statement on Punk's signing.
Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue had recently reported that Punk's return is only a phone call away.
Punk's fallout with WWE, tryout for WWE Backstage
Punk left WWE in 2014, immediately after the Royal Rumble PPV. His fallout with WWE was one of the biggest stories that year. Punk recently revealed that he gave an audition for WWE Backstage on FS1, but it was later reported that FOX had moved on from Punk after the tryout. Tonight's episode of WWE Backstage brought in a shocker, as Punk appeared on the show and announced that he will be a part of the show next week.
WWE on FOX has now released an official statement on Punk being signed to WWE Backstage. Check it out below:
Are you excited to see Punk back? Do you think an in-ring return is possible in the near future?
