All 5 members of Team SmackDown revealed for Survivor Series

Roman Reigns will be the captain of Team SmackDown at Survivor Series

At WWE Survivor Series, fans will get to witness a 5-on-5-on-5 Triple Threat Survivor Series Elimination Match, with five Superstars from RAW, SmackDown Live, and NXT going at it. On the latest edition of WWE Backstage, the lineup for the SmackDown Live men's team was announced.

All three brands set to battle it out!

On the post-Crown Jewel episode of SmackDown Live, NXT invaded the Blue brand and Triple H declared war on the main roster. This kicked off the build to Survivor Series, where all three brands would be battling it out for brand supremacy. One bout that many are looking forward to is the Men's Survivor Series Elimination Match. Recently, we saw the members for Team RAW being announced on the Red show. On WWE Backstage, the five members of Team SmackDown were finalized. Roman Reigns will lead the Blue team, with Braun Strowman, Ali, Shorty G, and King Corbin fighting alongside The Big Dog.

