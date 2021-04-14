Backstage notes on Paul Heyman's creative role in WrestleMania 37 main event

Roman Reigns pinned both Daniel Bryan and Edge to retain his Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37. An exclusive report by Fightful Select has revealed several backstage details about the final match of the PPV.

The backstage report claims that Paul Heyman was "instrumental in orchestrating" the main event featuring Reigns. WWE had planned for the latter to go over in this match right from the start. Although several last-minute changes were made to the WrestleMania card, the main event's finish was never altered.

Heyman reportedly was as involved in Roman Reigns' match as he "used to be for Brock Lesnar." His word carries a lot of weight in any final booking involving the reigning Universal Champion. The report further states that both Edge and Daniel Bryan shared a lot of creative inputs for the match. In fact, the latter had suggested the memorable spot when Reigns was held in double submission by both Edge and Bryan.

The creative team had been working on a plan to include Daniel Bryan in this match for months. Their decision became more apparent following Bryan's title match against Reigns at Fastlane.

Following the match, Roman Reigns was extensively praised backstage for his performance. Michael Hayes produced the main event, and it was very well received by everyone in the back, including the WWE higher-ups.

Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Edge at WrestleMania 37

After an exciting feud on WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, and Edge finally met inside the ring at WrestleMania for their Universal Championship match. The Tribal Chief was the first to dominate the bout until Bryan and Edge teamed up against him.

Roman Reigns also received assistance from Jey Uso at the beginning of the match. The latter helped brutalize Edge and Bryan at ringside. However, the Rated-R Superstar drove Jey Uso through the steel steeps and forced him to seek medical attention.

In the match's closing moments, Jey Uso returned and attacked Edge once again. This allowed Roman Reigns some time to recover, and he then delivered a Spear. Eventually, Reigns stacked Edge and Daniel Bryan on top of each other for the pinfall and retained his title.

Roman Reigns addressed the WWE Universe after WrestleMania 37 went off the air and demanded the fans "acknowledge him." He will now turn his attention towards his next challenger. Multiple backstage reports suggest that WWE Superstar Cesaro will kickstart a title feud with Roman Reigns. Even Paul Heyman had hinted at the same before WrestleMania.