5 Big WWE feuds that can start after WrestleMania 37: 8-time Champion challenges Roman Reigns, Alexa Bliss’ wicked plan

WWE delivered an entertaining WrestleMania 37 over the weekend. Top superstars stole the show with historic wins, and we finally saw the fans back in the arena.

Everybody had missed the live crowd reaction, and it showed. We witnessed significant title changes and jaw-dropping defenses. The show perfectly wrapped up the biggest storylines, and we are now gearing up for fresh ones to brew on RAW and SmackDown.

Over two nights, the WWE creative dropped subtle hints about what’s in store for the top superstars. Between new title feuds and revenge storylines, we will witness several epic rivalries unfolding on RAW and SmackDown over the coming weeks.

In this article, we will take a look at five exciting WWE feuds that can start after WrestleMania. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro (WWE SmackDown)

This title feud would be epic on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns picked a statement victory in the main event of WrestleMania 37. The Tribal Chief pinned both Daniel Bryan and Edge to retain his Universal Championship.

As is usually the case, Reigns received assistance from Jey Uso during the match. The latter first attacked both Universal Championship challengers at ringside, but Edge took him out.

Jey then returned in the match's closing moments and helped Roman Reigns in delivering a Spear to the Rated-R Superstar. The Universal Champion eventually stacked both his opponents on top of each other before pinning them.

The three WWE Superstars worked very well together to deliver a memorable main event. Following WrestleMania, Roman Reigns will now look for his next challenger on WWE SmackDown.

Ahead of the pay-per-view, Paul Heyman had said that the winner of the WrestleMania match between Seth Rollins and Cesaro could be the next challenger for Roman Reigns’ title. In that case, we will see the Swiss Cyborg kickstart an important feud with the WWE Universal Champion on the blue brand.

At WrestleMania 37, Cesaro competed in one of the biggest matches of his career. He picked a huge win over The Messiah, and they arguably delivered the best match of the night.

Cesaro has recently gained a lot of momentum on WWE SmackDown. In fact, he looked set to challenge Roman Reigns for the title back at the Elimination Chamber PPV.

After an excellent win at WrestleMania, Cesaro is once again prepared for the next big step.

The Swiss Superman has eight titles to his name in WWE, including the United States and Tag Team Championships across both brands.

However, he has never held the world title before. This should give him enough motivation to go after the biggest heel in WWE and his Universal Championship.

Even if this feud doesn’t end in Cesaro’s victory, it could still be monumental for his singles run. He is a talented superstar who has been on the sidelines for far too long.

After his recent booking, Cesaro deserves a good opportunity in WWE. He can make Roman Reigns look good as a heel without making himself seem like a weak babyface.

This storyline has a lot of potential for the creative to explore on WWE SmackDown.

