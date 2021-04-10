WWE SmackDown: 2 Superstars who flopped and 4 who impressed before WrestleMania – Roman Reigns cuts a brilliant promo, top heel steals the show (April 9, 2021)

The final episode of WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania 37 accounted for an exciting episode. The Blue brand didn’t feature many matches this week. However, it did host a successful title defense and a grueling Battle Royal. The rest of the show saw top superstars have their final say before WrestleMania.

In this article, we will take a look at top superstars who impressed us SmackDown this week and those who didn’t.

#1 Impressed on WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is learning from the best

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns delivered one of his best promos on SmackDown this week. He is set to defend his Universal Championship in a triple-threat match against Daniel Bryan and Edge at WrestleMania 37. All three superstars had their solo segments in which they addressed the WWE Universe and spoke about their intentions ahead of the much-anticipated title bout.

Roman Reigns stepped into the spot in the closing moments of SmackDown after Jey Uso had won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Staying true to his heel self, Reigns directly took a dig at his challengers. He dismissed Edge and Bryan’s claims about possibly winning the title by calling them "dreamers".

Reigns looked in complete control throughout this segment. He sold himself with purpose and had the viewers pay attention to his words. Roman Reigns openly accepted that he snatched the top spot from several WWE Superstars, and he is now in a league of his own. This helped make him look like a heel who can stand across a top babyface and a believed anti-hero and still look dominant.

Even though Roman Reigns has featured in a WrestleMania main event on multiple occasions, things would be different this year. This would be the first time he steps into the pay-per-view, having won over his fans and critics. Reigns has a huge task ahead of him, and he has been preparing for this WWE moment for close to a year now.

A few years ago, no one would have believed that Roman Reigns managed to steal the show with the help of a mere promo. However, he deserves credit for massively improving on the mic. It also helps that now he is in more control of his gimmick. While there’s a chance that Reigns will lose his title at WrestleMania, The Tribal Chief won’t be an easy task to conquer.

