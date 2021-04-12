WrestleMania 37 Night 2: 3 WWE Superstars who flopped and 3 who impressed – Roman Reigns destroys Edge and Daniel Bryan, Alexa Bliss betrays The Fiend?

The second night of WrestleMania 37 ended on a high note, courtesy of a brilliant main event. Tonight’s show witnessed three titles, including the Intercontinental Championship, the United States Championship, and the RAW Women’s Championship change hands. The much-anticipated triple-threat match for the Universal Championship headlined the show and it surpassed all expectations.

That being said, not everything was perfect on Night Two of WrestleMania 37. Several top superstars fell victim to minor distractions, and it ended up costing them their matches. At times, it was hard to pick if the WWE Superstar deserved the blame for an underwhelming performance or if the fault lies in the booking.

In this article, we will take a look at superstars who impressed us on Night Two of WrestleMania 37 and those who didn’t.

#1 Impressed at WrestleMania 37: Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns picked a dominant win at WrestleMania 37

Roman Reigns walked into WrestleMania 37 with an intent to make a big statement, and that’s exactly what he did. The Universal Champion put his title on the line in the main event where he faced Daniel Bryan and Edge in a brutal triple-threat match. His victory tonight will prove monumental for his championship reign following the pay-per-view.

All three superstars poured their souls into the match, resulting in a fantastic WrestleMania main event. Reigns got the first offense, but both Edge and Bryan were quick to counter. Jey Uso then made his presence known at ringside by attacking both the challengers. He continued to help his Tribal Chief until Edge crushed him against the steel staircase. Following that, Uso was taken away from the ringside for medical attention.

Roman Reigns also took a lot of punishment during this match at WrestleMania. During the match, he was held in two simultaneous submission maneuvers by Edge and Bryan. From taking multiple Yes Kicks to being on the receiving end of countless chair shots, Reigns went through a lot to keep himself from losing his piece of gold.

In the closing moments of the match, Edge took out Bryan after hitting him with a Con-Chair-To. However, before The Rated-R Superstar could go for a pinfall, Uso came back inside the ring and attacked him. Reigns capitalized on the opportunity and delivered a picture-perfect Spear. For his assurance, Reigns then delivered a Con-Chair-To and left Edge motionless.

The Universal Champion then put Edge over the top of Bryan, who remained motionless from the earlier assault. Roman Reigns pinned them together and sent out a bold message to the entire WWE Universe at WrestleMania 37. It will be interesting to see who will be the next superstar to feud with Reigns following his extraordinary WrestleMania victory.

