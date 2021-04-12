WrestleMania 37: 5 theories why Alexa Bliss cost The Fiend his match against Randy Orton – Big return on WWE RAW; 6-time champion pulls off the ultimate betrayal?

Alexa Bliss stunned the WWE Universe on the second night of WrestleMania 37 after she caused The Fiend to lose his match against Randy Orton. Both The Viper and The Fiend had been feuding for a long time. The latter finally had a shot at putting an end to this storyline by beating Orton at WrestleMania. However, Bliss had other plans.

The Fiend started the match well, gaining early dominance over Randy Orton inside the ring. Orton struggled to keep his opponent down for a long time. At one point, The Viper prepared to deliver an RKO, but he was caught in a Mandible Claw. The Fiend looked moments away from victory before he was distracted by Alexa Bliss at ringside.

The Fiend looked at Bliss in shock as dark liquid ran all over her face. The two Superstars kept staring at each other, and Orton got a window to counter. He then delivered a devastating RKO to an unsuspecting Fiend to win the match at WrestleMania. Both Bliss and Fiend kept looking at each other before the lights went off in the stadium.

The finish of this match sent the WWE Universe into a frenzy, as everyone started speculating about the reason behind what had just happened. It would be fair to say that WWE made a bold move last night with this booking.

Here, we will look at five theories why Alexa Bliss helped Randy Orton defeat The Fiend at the PPV.

#5 Alexa Bliss facilitates the return of Sister Abigail in WWE

Alexa Bliss could bring back Sister Abigail in WWE

WWE have been teasing the Sister Abigail angle ever since Alexa Bliss first aligned forces with The Fiend. Bray Wyatt has an extended history with Sister Abigail in WWE, and it appears the latter is finally set to make her return. It was suggested Bliss' new appearance was a way to tease her impending transformation into Sister Abigail.

Advertisement

To put things into context, The Fiend was burned alive, and he had to fight through hell for his return. The process added to his viciousness, and he came back stronger than ever.

Creative could use that angle to pave the way for Sister Abigail’s unexpected return in WWE. But that still doesn’t explain why Alexa Bliss would cost The Fiend a huge match at WrestleMania.

The writers are probably looking to put a fresh spin on Bray Wyatt and Sister Abigail's reunion. The latter might be keen to let The Fiend know that she has returned with more mischievous plots up her sleeve. She, as Alexa Bliss, could also be angry with Bray Wyatt for not protecting her spirit from Randy Orton in the past.

Years ago, Randy Orton burned down the Wyatt Compound, which was also Sister Abigail’s resting place. The Viper took pride in setting her spit ablaze. If Alexa Bliss is truly bringing back Sister Abigail in WWE, things are far from over between her and Randy Orton.

It will be interesting to see how another supernatural character's return will affect The Fiend, Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss, respectively, on WWE RAW.

1 / 5 NEXT