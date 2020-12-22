5 Times WWE Superstars were set on fire

WWE Superstars and roaring flames share a long history. From classic Inferno matches to shockingly brutal backstage brawls - several Superstars have relied on fire to establish their dominance on the roster. As dangerous as it may seem, involving fire in WWE matches have allowed the promotion to create an instant buzz amidst the pro wrestling business. As a result, the creative decides to take this risk time and again in order to book jaw-dropping segments.

In this article, we will take a look at five memorable instances in WWE history during which Superstars were set on fire. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Randy Orton sets ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt on fire (WWE TLC 2020)

Things that only Randy Orton can do

We will kick off our list with the latest example of a WWE Superstar setting his opponent on fire. All hell broke loose in the main event of WWE TLC 2020 when Randy Orton picked a huge victory over The Fiend by burning the latter inside the ring. This spot ended up closing the show and made the first-ever edition of Firefly Inferno match look super exciting.

The history shared between Orton, Bray Wyatt, and sky-high flames date back to 2017 when The Viper burned down the Wyatt Compound. This ruthless act also led to Sister Abigail’s death in the storyline, which would have a long-lasting effect on Bray Wyatt. Three years later, the creative banked on the shared history between both these Superstars and brought Orton and The Fiend face-to-face on WWE RAW.

The Fiend continued to torment Randy Orton for weeks, but the latter eventually found a way to gain the upper hand in this feud. He took each of Wyatt’s tricks and turned it against him. Orton even managed to use Alexa Bliss to expose The Fiend’s weakness. Ultimately, he managed to put The Fiend in a casket and set it on fire on RAW’s go-home show before TLC.

However, The Fiend managed to open the box and grabbed Orton by his throat. Following that, WWE announced that their match at TLC would be a Firefly Inferno match. This accounted for the final bout of the WWE pay-per-view in which both The Fiend and Randy Orton gave their best to deliver an entertaining match. At one point, The Fiend was close to setting Orton on fire, but the latter narrowly escaped.

Orton then quickly turned things around when he put The Fiend through the fire on the ringside. The latter’s jacket caught on fire as he struggled to get back inside the ring. Back inside the squared circle, Orton greeted his opponent with a devastating RKO that left The Fiend motionless on the match. He then poured gasoline over The Fiend and set him on fire to win the match. This attempted murder in the show's closing moments accounted for one of the best spots that we saw in WWE this year.