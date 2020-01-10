Backstage reaction to Paige possibly wrestling again in WWE revealed

Paige and Vince McMahon.

All it took was a teaser of a big announcement for the rumor mills to go into a meltdown again regarding the potential in-ring return of Paige.

There was renewed talk about the former Divas Champion ending her retirement for a highly-anticipated comeback to the ring, however, that never happened.

Sporstekeeda's Tom Colohue revealed in his new YouTube video that there are absolutely no plans for Paige to wrestle again.

He stated that people backstage in the locker room laughed when he mentioned the rumors of her return. They just found it ridiculous that there are still people talking about the possibility of her return.

As we had noted earlier, Paige's mother too publicly shot down the report and the latest backstage update should put all the speculation to rest.

Here's what Tom had to say in his video:

Now obviously, news came up that she was going to be making a career-altering decision and an announcement that will be fitting of that on WWE Backstage, that news was broken by a news website rather than the WWE, and it did not happen. A lot of people picked up on this piece of news, and the rumor mill went into overdrive saying that Paige will be in the Royal Rumble, also not happening.

It has been denied by her mother, it has been denied many times over the years by Paige, and there is literally no evidence whatsoever that Paige will be returning.

Backstage people in the locker room laughed when I mentioned it. They just found the whole concept ridiculous.

Paige has not wrestled since 2017 after being forced to call time on her career due to a neck injury. She has taken up various non-wrestling roles in the WWE ever since her untimely retirement and is currently a featured contributor on Fox's WWE Backstage.

The 27-year-old Superstar also has various other commitments outside wrestling that she pursues and seems content with her retired life.