Backstage reason for Big E and Lars Sullivan not wrestling at WWE Survivor Series revealed

WWE Survivor Series 2020 is in the history books and it was a pretty decent show with some exciting matches and The Undertaker's nostalgic final farewell. Days before the pay-per-view, the company announced a dual-brand Battle Royal for the pre-show of WWE Survivor Series. Two clear favorites to win that match were Big E and Lars Sullivan since both weren't on the announced card yet.

But as witnessed, none of them entered the Battle Royal, which was ultimately won by Mr. Money in the Bank, The Miz. Big E did appear later on in the show alongside Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for their match against The Street Profits.

Why Big E and Lars Sullivan missed WWE Survivor Series?

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Big E was possibly removed from the pre-show Battle Royal at WWE Survivor Series to save him for the special entrance of The New Day, who came out for their match in Gears of War inspired attires.

Meltzer also stated that since WWE is planning to push both Big E and Lars Sullivan, they wanted to protect both of them instead of having them compete on the pre-show. This could also explain why neither of them was on Team SmackDown for the pay-per-view as the plan was for RAW to get a clean sweep and WWE possibly didn't want to make Big E and Lars Sullivan look weak.

It is to be seen what is next for both of them on Friday Night SmackDown going forward. Both Big E and Lars Sullivan could be challenging either the Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn or the Universal Champion Roman Reigns for their titles soon. It is also rumored that WWE is looking to change the name of Lars Sullivan and refer to him as 'The Freak' going forward.